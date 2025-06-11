2 . The Dolphin, Newport Pagnell

The Dolphin in Newport Pagnell has a 3.9* rating from 154 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I’m a bit fussy with roast dinners but the Dolphin did not disappoint. They changed food items around for me and gave me a slightly smaller portion. It was lovely and no issues with my fussiness. My children loved their food too and their dessert.” | Tripadvisor