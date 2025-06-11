Top 10 pubs for food in Milton Keynes according to Tripadvisor

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 13:14 BST

Here is where you will find the finest pub grub 🍴

We all love a bit of pub grub from time to time.

Whether you’re after a big, juicy burger or a portion of Hunter’s Chicken, the best place to be for that is most certainly a pub.

Across Milton Keynes, there are plenty of amazing pubs which have talented chefs working away in their kitchens, ready to serve you a satisfying meal.

Here is a list of the 10 best pubs for food in Milton Keynes, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Midsummer Tap in Milton Keynes has a 4.9* rating from 53 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great for sport and decent food. Chad is the highlight, but all staff attentive and friendly. Great selection of beers and a perfect sports bar.”

1. Midsummer Tap, Milton Keynes

Midsummer Tap in Milton Keynes has a 4.9* rating from 53 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great for sport and decent food. Chad is the highlight, but all staff attentive and friendly. Great selection of beers and a perfect sports bar.” | Tripadvisor

The Dolphin in Newport Pagnell has a 3.9* rating from 154 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I’m a bit fussy with roast dinners but the Dolphin did not disappoint. They changed food items around for me and gave me a slightly smaller portion. It was lovely and no issues with my fussiness. My children loved their food too and their dessert.”

2. The Dolphin, Newport Pagnell

The Dolphin in Newport Pagnell has a 3.9* rating from 154 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I’m a bit fussy with roast dinners but the Dolphin did not disappoint. They changed food items around for me and gave me a slightly smaller portion. It was lovely and no issues with my fussiness. My children loved their food too and their dessert.” | Tripadvisor

Cricketers in Milton Keynes has a 4.2* rating from 142 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely Christmas dinner, really good service! Staff were quick and friendly. Would recommend and would come back again.”

3. Cricketers, Milton Keynes

Cricketers in Milton Keynes has a 4.2* rating from 142 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely Christmas dinner, really good service! Staff were quick and friendly. Would recommend and would come back again.” | Tripadvisor

The Old School House in Milton Keynes has a 4.3* rating from 37 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Wonderful staff, who were friendly, kind and tentative. We were there as a family and everyone enjoyed their meals. Fab!”

4. The Old School House, Milton Keynes

The Old School House in Milton Keynes has a 4.3* rating from 37 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Wonderful staff, who were friendly, kind and tentative. We were there as a family and everyone enjoyed their meals. Fab!” | Tripadvisor

