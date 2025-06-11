We all love a bit of pub grub from time to time.
Whether you’re after a big, juicy burger or a portion of Hunter’s Chicken, the best place to be for that is most certainly a pub.
Across Milton Keynes, there are plenty of amazing pubs which have talented chefs working away in their kitchens, ready to serve you a satisfying meal.
Here is a list of the 10 best pubs for food in Milton Keynes, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. Midsummer Tap, Milton Keynes
Midsummer Tap in Milton Keynes has a 4.9* rating from 53 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great for sport and decent food. Chad is the highlight, but all staff attentive and friendly. Great selection of beers and a perfect sports bar.” | Tripadvisor
2. The Dolphin, Newport Pagnell
The Dolphin in Newport Pagnell has a 3.9* rating from 154 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I’m a bit fussy with roast dinners but the Dolphin did not disappoint. They changed food items around for me and gave me a slightly smaller portion. It was lovely and no issues with my fussiness. My children loved their food too and their dessert.” | Tripadvisor
3. Cricketers, Milton Keynes
Cricketers in Milton Keynes has a 4.2* rating from 142 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely Christmas dinner, really good service! Staff were quick and friendly. Would recommend and would come back again.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Old School House, Milton Keynes
The Old School House in Milton Keynes has a 4.3* rating from 37 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Wonderful staff, who were friendly, kind and tentative. We were there as a family and everyone enjoyed their meals. Fab!” | Tripadvisor
