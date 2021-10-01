Brand new Milton Keynes sports bar and restaurant Wing Kingz announces official opening date

The grand opening of Wing Kingz, Milton Keynes' brand new social hub combining delicious food with cool cocktails, cold beers and live sports, is finally here.

Located at Xscape, Wing Kingz, which offers an American diner-inspired experience and tasty menu with speciality flavoured chicken wings, grilled dishes and much more, opens in less than two weeks.

The restaurant grill and sports bar will stream sports from across the globe all day, every day, with beers and cocktails available to create an unrivalled atmosphere.

King Wingz will serve as the perfect social hub offering delicious food, cocktails and beers - and live sports

News of the arrival of Wing Kingz has prompted a huge response with a new yellow-themed Instagram account reaching an impressive 1,000 followers with clues to promote its launch, including the Wing Kingz wagon, spotted around Milton Keynes in the run up to the grand opening.