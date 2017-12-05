The Square, Akeley, Buckingham, MK18 5HP
A traditional family run 16th Century local pub, The Bull & Butcher has developed quite a reputation locally for fine food, excellent real ales and a warm, cosy atmosphere. Its classic, home-cooked food is the talk of the town; especially if steak is your thing! But there's a selection of lighter lunches for the small of appetite, too.
01280 860769 | www.bullandbutcherakeley.co.uk
