Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes, MK5 7HH
Just three miles from the shopping centre of Milton Keynes in Egerton Gate, the Burnt Oak is a friendly community pub. Staff offer traditional pub entertainment with darts, a weekly pub quiz - and with its real ales, great value food menu and relaxed family atmosphere, you’d need a good reason not to visit the Burnt Oak!
01908 521968 | www.burntoakpub.co.uk
Facebook
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.