Caffe Nero in Milton Keynes handed new hygiene rating

Caffe Nero at 53 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes, was given a new score of three out of five after assessment on March 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The middle of the road rating of three for Caffe Nero means “hygiene standards are generally satisfactory”.

Food hygiene ratings

Of Milton Keynes's 484 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 380 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Full list of Food Standards Agency rating definitions:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary