Five Guys celebrate National Burger Day

American burger restaurant brand Five Guys, famed for its iconic burgers, hand-cut fries and decadent milkshakes, is the gold standard for the perfect National Burger Day treat, whether you’re looking to indulge in their mouth-watering cheeseburger, or their OG double hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. On August 25 it helps to celebrate National Burger Day in the UK.

One of the features setting Five Guys apart from other burger joints is its vast opportunities for customisation; foodies can choose from over 250,000 ways of fully customising a Five Guys burger, using only the freshest ingredients.

Not only that, but burger lovers can choose between either salted or Cajun spiced fries (depending who wants to add an extra kick to their meal), and there are over 1,000 different ways to customise your very own milkshake.

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, the American-diner style restaurant has become one of the UK’s most-loved restaurants, amassing a loyal fan base – including superstar fans such as Mollie King, Ed Sheeran and Maya Jama. Testament to Brits’ love for the brand, there are currently over 144 Five Guys restaurants across the UK employing more than 4,700 staff members, all dedicated to the craft of the perfect personalised burger.

In celebration of National Burger Day, American burger restaurant Five Guys reveal some exclusive never been revealed before stats about just how much Brits adore their burgers, fries and milkshakes:

● Of the 15 toppings available for personalising a burger, the most popular toppings are, in order:

1. Lettuce

2. Ketchup

3. Grilled onion

4. Bacon

5. Tomato

If you were to order a burger every day in an attempt to try out every single burger combination available, it would take 684 years to try them all!

● Every day, approximately 1,122 bags of 25kg of potatoes are hand-cut into fresh fries across the UK. Brits have a clear preference for the classic salted fries, ordering three times as many compared to the Cajun spiced alternative.

● Since National Burger Day 2021, the number of milkshakes sold in the UK would have been enough to fill 1 full Olympic sized swimming pool.

Five Guys knows nothing hits the spot quite like a burger cooked just the way you like it. So whether you’re someone who dips their fries in a milkshake? Eats the meat from the burger and then the bread, or vetoes the bread altogether and goes for a lettuce wrap? This National Burger Day, Five Guys encourages you to head down to your local restaurant, and show us how you burger!

Five Guys was established in 1986 by the Murrell family in Virginia and launched in the UK in 2013, opening in Covent Garden on 4th July. Five Guys prides itself on using the freshest ingredients, and customers can find out which local farm the potatoes have come from by checking out the restaurant’s notice board.

This results in delicious burgers and fries of the highest quality, burgers are grilled to order, whilst the fries are hand cut every morning and cooked in peanut oil to create a mouth-watering taste.