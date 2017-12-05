Chimichanga, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST | Xscape, 602 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 3XA
In the deep south of the USA, the Tex-Mex cuisine is a massive part of people's lives; based on food from the Mexican states of Sinaola and Sonora. Chimichanga brings this cuisine to life with chains across the United Kingdom. Deep-fried burritos arre a popular favourite at this restaurant, with burgers, ribs and grilled chicken also on the menu.
01908 378875, 01908 676011 | www.chimichanga.co.uk
