Chinese takeaway closes after 30 years of trading in Milton Keynes town

The Magic Wok, one of Newport Pagnell’s oldest established restaurants, has closed after 30 years’ trading.

The Chinese restaurant, takeaway and public bar in Tickford Street, closed at the weekend following a decision by the owners to retire.

A message on it website stated: “We decided to close our business on October 1 (Sunday). We are grateful for the support from our customers throughout the years.”

Paul Day, mayor of Newport Pagnell said the loss was the end of an era and a central piece of Newport Pagnell.

He added: “The Magic Wok was a beloved establishment for its regulars and it's sad that the business has closed, but we wish the owners a happy retirement.

"I actually live close by and for our very first evening as new residents of our town many years ago, my wife and I enjoyed a meal there. With great food and welcoming service, I'd like to thank the team for decades of service to the town community.

“While this means the loss of one fantastic local restaurant, thankfully Newport Pagnell continues to have a great choice of eateries and drinking spots in our night time economy.

"As a town council we are aware that the cost of living crisis puts pressure on those businesses and are doing what we can to support the town centre as a destination for the public, both daytime and evenings.”