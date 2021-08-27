Don't miss chance to win £1,000 worth of meals at Milton Keynes pub

The Tawny Owl in Walnut Tree is celebrating its 10th birthday in style by offering one lucky customer the chance to win a £1,000 worth of meals.

To be in with a chance of winning, customers will need to pick up one of the pub's exclusive 'Tin Cards', which will be hidden in one of its menus.

Guests who find the card will have to take it to the till, where they'll either receive a £10 voucher as a prize, or, if they're especially lucky, the grand prize of a £1,000 voucher.

Lesley Deacon, general manager of The Tawny Owl, said: “The Tawny Owl is an integral part of the community here in Walnut Tree, so for our 10th birthday, we wanted to make sure we celebrated by giving back to our customers.

“On August 30, the lucky customer who picks up our exclusive tin card will win either a £10 voucher, or the grand prize of a year’s worth of free meals.”

To join in the birthday celebrations, Flaming Grill customers can also take on the ‘’steak fondue sharer challenge’ 32oz* of rump steak cooked to your liking and sliced ready to dip into a whole melted Camembert cheese, served with roasted peppers and onions, garlic ciabatta, chips and cheesy filled potato skins with pots of peppercorn sauce and beef dripping gravy for dipping. This flaming hot challenge starts from £19.49. Prices differ from pub to pub, check your nearest pub’s website.