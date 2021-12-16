Don't miss out on FREE burger offer from Burger King in Milton Keynes

The gift that truly keeps giving this Christmas, Burger King is now unveiling ‘Whopper Day’ - giving away a flame grilled Whopper or Plant Based Whopper on any Deliveroo order over £15, for FREE.

Available for one day only, tomorrow Friday, December 17, Burger King will deliver its signature mouth-watering burger to customers’ doors, to help those hankering for the taste of a flame-grilled 100% beef single patty, with fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes and sliced onions, encased in a sesame seed bun.

All people need to do is head to Deliveroo online or via the app where they can get their hands on the hero burger, usually priced around £4.49, absolutely free of charge when they spend £15.

Friday just got a whole lot tastier, as Burger King is giving away a free Whopper on all orders over £15 via Deliveroo

Soco Nunez, brand and communications director, Burger King UK said: “We are so excited to treat the nation to our iconic Whopper. The Whopper is Burger King’s pride and joy, and for one day only we think everyone deserves to enjoy some flame-grilled goodness on us. It is Christmas after all.”

For anyone needing inspiration on what to order to fill their basket, foodies can opt for anything from flame-grilled burgers to crispy and tender chicken and snack options, including Chilli Cheese Bites and Chicken Fries. Plus, the brand-new Memphis King will also be available, along with the Argentinian Angus and Steakhouse Angus from the Gourmet Kings range.

Don’t miss out on this Whopper of an offer and head to Deliveroo online or via the app on December 17 to tuck in right away.