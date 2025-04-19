Easter Sunday supermarket closures: Tesco, Asda, Aldi and more
- Easter Sunday will be held on April 20
- Most supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday
- Smaller stores may remain open depending on location
We celebrate Easter Sunday on Sunday, April 20 this year, and while many of us will have a full day planned with our loved ones, we also may be in need of a visit to the shops.
Whether Sunday is your designated food shop day, or you need to do a last minute dash to the supermarket for Easter eggs - you may be wondering whether the shops are open during the cultural holiday.
Here are the opening hours of the major UK supermarkets on Easter Sunday.
Asda
While Asda will be open for reduced hours during the Easter weekend, it is actually closed on Easter Sunday. Asda will reopen on Easter Monday at 7am.
Morrisons
Morrisons will also be closed on Easter Sunday. It will also reopen at 7am on Easter Monday.
Lidl
Lidl is another supermarket to be closed on Easter Sunday. It will reopen at 8am on Easter Monday.
Aldi
Aldi will be closed on Easter Sunday, before reopening on Easter Monday with reduced hours.
M&S Food
M&S Food stores will mostly be closed on Easter Sunday. However, smaller branches may be open depending on location. If so, they will have reduced hours from 9am to 6pm.
Waitrose
Smaller Waitrose stores may be open on Easter Sunday with reduced hours. However, most Waitrose stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s is yet another supermarket that will have the shutters down on Easter Sunday. It will reopen on Easter Monday.
Tesco
Tesco will be shut on Easter Sunday. It will reopen the following day (Easter Monday) at 8am. However, Tesco Express stores may stay open during Easter Sunday.
Co-op
Small Co-op stores may remain open on Easter Sunday, but hours will differ depending on location. The larger branches will be closed on Easter Sunday.
