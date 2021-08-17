Eat with a beat this bank holiday weekend at Bar + Block Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes' newest restaurant bar is getting the party started for the bank holiday weekend with music from talented acoustic artist Indi Forde who will be playing covers from Michael Jackson to Paul Simon.

Hitting all the right notes, steakhouse Bar +,Block will be serving up the perfect entertainment to accompany cocktails and signature steaks from 6pm on Friday, August 27, in what will be the venue’s first live music night.

Bar + Block brand manager, Susan Pollard, said: “As the newest addition to the Bar + Block family, we are really excited to start showcasing talented, local musicians at our Milton Keynes restaurant. We are hoping to continue with music nights and are delighted to be welcoming Indi Forde as the first act to the stage.

Don't miss Indi Forde who will be playing at Bar +Block this bank holiday weekend

"What better way to enjoy the long weekend than with live music, good food and drink?”

General manager, Benjamin Paul, added: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the talented Indi Forde to Bar + Block ahead of the bank holiday.

"Since opening, we have been overwhelmed by the lovely response from our diners and are looking forward to welcoming and celebrating with guests for our first ever music night.”