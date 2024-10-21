First ever festival to be held at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes - and the theme is food
‘Flavour Fest’ will take place on Saturday October 26 and Sunday October 27 and will offer a large variety of street food favourites.
Vendors include the Rub, an award-winning vendor offering mouth-watering meat feasts such as the Desperate Dan and the Rib Tickler as well as Lime Face, offering a fusion of Bao Buns and Malaysian street food.
La Pitta will sell Greek Gyros and Halloumi fries while Urban Spice Box will cook up its famous Punjabi street food. There will also be Americana-style BBQ treats from the award-winning Bandit Street Food.
Hot drinks and a bar will be available at Willen Lake Café.
As well as the culinary delights, Flavour Fest will feature live music, a DJ, and face painting to keep everyone entertained.
Children can also enjoy the Halloween Half Term Trail for free.
The event is open to all, free of charge, and no booking is required.