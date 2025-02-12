Flying Panda takes off at Midsummer Place

The Flying Panda team
Midsummer Place is delighted to announce the opening of Flying Panda, the latest addition to its vibrant multi-cultural dining lineup.

Located opposite Superdry and Levi’s, Flying Panda offers a variety of bubble tea flavours, ranging from authentic classics like Roasted Brown Sugar and Taro to special editions like Oreo Swirl, plus refreshing fruit teas like Green Apple and Tropical.

To celebrate its launch, Flying Panda is offering an exclusive two-for-one deal on all menu items this Saturday, 15 February. It’s the perfect opportunity for shoppers and food enthusiasts alike to experience this exciting new dining concept at an unbeatable value.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We’re always looking to bring fresh and unique experiences to Midsummer Place, and Flying Panda is a fantastic addition to our food offering. We’re excited to welcome Flying Panda to the centre and can’t wait for everyone to try their delicious selection of flavours. The two-for-one opening offer is a great reason to stop by this Saturday and see what they’re all about!”

Oreo drink is to die forplaceholder image
Oreo drink is to die for

Flying Panda is located just opposite Superdry, offering a convenient spot to refuel during a shopping spree or as a standalone destination for bubble tea lovers in Milton Keynes.

For more information about Flying Panda, visit www.flyingpanda.uk

