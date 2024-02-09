News you can trust since 1981
Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Milton Keynes establishments

Most awarded a 5-star rating
By Olga Norford
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:26 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to the following Milton Keynes restaurants, cafes pubs and takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

> Rated 5: Papa Johns at 33 Stratford Road, Wolverton, rated on January 29

> Rated 5: Purple Mango at 26b Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, rated on January 24

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker will be displayed on a window of a restaurant, pub or takeaway
> Rated 5: Bollywood Junction Ltd also Trading as Sweet Affaire at 1 And 3, Duckworth Court, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes, rated on January 19

> Rated 5: Dreamsai at 12-13 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes, rated on January 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

> Rated 5: The Nags Head at 30 High Street, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, rated on January 29

Takeaways

> Rated 5: Heelands Takeaway at 2a Swinden Court, Heelands, Milton Keynes, rated on January 24

> Rated 5: Subway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes, rated on January 17

> Rated 5: Sushi Daily at Waitrose, 3 Babbage Gate, Oakgrove, Milton Keynes, rated on January 17

> Rated 4: Desy MK Ltd - Noor Indian Takeaway at 40 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, rated on January 17

> Rated 3: Dinajpur Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 41 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, rated 3 after assessment on January 3.

> Rated 5: Gourmet Galleria also trading as Bollywood Express and Biryani Dum, a takeaway at 29 Stratford Road, Wolverton, rated five on February 6.

> Rated 5: Nero Artisan Pizza, a takeaway at Food Court Pod C, Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, was assessment on February 5, .

