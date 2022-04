Food hygiene ratings given to 24 Milton Keynes establishments

Most have achieved the highest rating of 5 with just one, Legend One Ltd, receiving a rating of 1.

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Casbah at 117 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: KuKu Coffee House at 9a Bodmin Place, Broughton, Milton Keynes; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: TGI Fridays at 16-17 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The Turing Key at Drayton Road, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 5 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: The Swan at 2 High Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Bannatyne's Health Club at 477-488 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at 21 Station Road, Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Burger Bar at 36 Church Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 3 St. Leger Court, Great Linford, Milton Keynes; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: Prezzo at 10 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Purple Mango at 26b Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Nando's at 48 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Stony Stratford Community Church at Horsefair Green, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on March 3

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 6 Jersey Drive, Newton Leys District Centre, Milton Keynes; rated on February 4

• Rated 1: Legend One Ltd at Unit 2a, 344 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on February 28

Ratings in the Pubs, bars and nightclubs category:

Three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: All Bar One at 320 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Brewdog at 316 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Slug & Lettuce at Manhatten House, 401 Witan Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on March 28

Category for takeaways.

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Danyals Peri Peri at 15 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Westfriers Fish & Chips at 14 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: The Greedy Italian Ltd at 79 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Smashburger at Unit 2a Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on March 7