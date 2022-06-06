Food hygiene ratings given to four Milton Keynes establishments

Lilly Cafe Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dorset Way Off, Brahaman Way, Milton Keynes, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 27.

And Wrapchic (The Indian Burrito Co), a takeaway at 5 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, was given a score of three on April 29.

> A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Food Hygiene Ratings scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes, located at Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes, was assessed on April 25.

It means that of Milton Keynes' 484 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 377 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

> A Milton Keynes takeaway has also been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Shanghai House Chinese Takeaway, located at 27 St Mary’s Avenue, Bletchley, was given the score after assessment on April 21.

It means that of Milton Keynes' 228 takeaways with ratings, 155 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.