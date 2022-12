Food hygiene ratings handed to 31 Milton Keynes venues and a staggering 29 of them are 5 star

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 of Milton Keynes’s establishments and a staggering 29 of them are 5 star, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Deciding where you want to eat or drink can be difficult enough given the variety of choice in MK.

Advertisement

But many use hygiene ratings when picking their destination or choice of takeaway.

A Food Standards Agency 5 star rating sticker on a window of a restaurant

New scores on the doors are in for 31 venues around the city. And the good news is the vast majority have achieved the top rating.

The two that didn’t hit the 5 star mark were not far behind either with Cafe Latte at 20 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keyne and Costa Coffee at 5 Station House, 500 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes both getting a 4 star rating after inspections on October 26 and August 25 respectively.

Advertisement

A total of 19 of the 21 restaurants, cafes and canteens to receive new ratings achieved 5 star. Four 5 star ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs in MK. And six takeaways also received 5 star ratings.

Below is the full list of the 31 Milton Keynes establishments which have all been handed new 5 star food hygiene ratings.

Advertisement

Restaurants, cafes and canteens:

• Rated 5: Premier Inn at Furzton Lake, Shirwell Crescent, Furzton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 28

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at 45 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Burger King at M1 Motorway Service Area North, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on November 24

Advertisement

• Rated 5: KFC at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: VWG Group (Eurest Food) at Volkswagen Group Uk Ltd, Garamonde Drive, Wymbush, Milton Keynes; rated on November 24

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Court House Coffee at Magistrates Court, 301 Silbury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Upper Regency Cafe at Regency Court, 222 Upper Fifth Street, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 23

Advertisement

• Rated 5: John Lewis Distribution Centre Magna Park 3 (Staff Canteen) at John Lewis Magna Park 3, Crossley Drive, Magna Park, Milton Keynes; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: The Italian Sul Lago at Furzton Lake, Watling Street H7 To H8, Elfield Park, Milton Keynes; rated on November 17

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Brooklands Centre at 1st Floor Ousebank Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Grumpy Cook at 34 Benbow Court, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes; rated on November 16

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Voong's Restaurant at 1-2 Woodward House, Cambridge Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Child Base at Kingston House, Northampton Road, Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 15

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Gunaydin at 49 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Santander (ISS Facility Services) at 201 Grafton Gate H5 To H6, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 15

Advertisement

• Rated 5: John Lewis Distribution Centre Magna Park 1 (Staff Canteen) at John Lewis Distribution Centre, Fen Street, Magna Park, Milton Keynes; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: John Lewis Distribution Centre Magna Park 2 (Staff Canteen) at John Lewis Distribution Centre, Fen Street, Magna Park, Milton Keynes; rated on November 10

Advertisement

• Rated 5: MK Everest at 5 Radcliffe Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Vero Italian Restaurant at 2-3 Odells Yard, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on November 9

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Cafe Latte at 20 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on October 26

• Rated 4: Costa Coffee at 5 Station House, 500 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on August 25

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Wavendon Arms at 2 Newport Road, Wavendon, Milton Keynes; rated on November 16

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Kingfisher Public House at 16 Elthorne Way, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Rose and Crown at 74-76 Silver Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on November 15

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Barge Inn at 15 Newport Road, Woolstone, Milton Keynes; rated on November 15

Takeaways• Rated 5: Chutneys at 37a Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on November 30

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Subway at 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at MK12; rated on November 28

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Subway at 500 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Greggs at 104 Silbury Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 18

Advertisement