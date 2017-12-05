MK Dons Leisure Park, Grafton Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST | Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, MK10 0BA | Xscape, 602 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 3XS
Frankie & Benny's offers New York Italian food and service. Looking for a value-for-money breakfast? From just £3.95, Frankie & Benny's offers just that before a busy day shopping. Pop in during the day for lunch from just £6.95, or for one of the famous chicken pittas. You'll find them open after the shops are closed for a relaxing late-night cocktail.
01908 366785, 01908 281432, 01908 694800 | www.frankieandbennys.com
