Free mini market and food festival taking place in Milton Keynes this weekend

On Sunday May 23, Chicheley Mini Market and Food Festival returns offering free cooking demonstrations, alfresco afternoon tea and cocktail making sessions to guests.

Taking place at Chicheley Hall Hotel in Newport Pagnell, guests can wander around the grounds and gardens taking in the popular wedding venue.

Event organisers describe Chicheley Hall Hotel, which is listed as a grade one mansion, as 'one of the top historic wedding venues in the country’.

Chicheley Mini Market and Food Festival

Sunday's activities start at 10am and will run until 4pm, free parking is available to visitors on site.

Cocktail demonstrations will run throughout the day, whilst cooking shows will be put on between 12pm and 2pm.

The event has been branded as a celebration of the reopening of the country mansion which is surrounded by 80 acres of grounds.

Prior to lockdowns and health and safety measures, the grand 18th century building was used as a hotel, conference hall, meeting space, as well as an idyllic wedding spot.