Good Beer Guide pubs announced
The names of the pubs that have made it into the 2025 Good Beer Guide have been announced and in the Milton Keynes and North Bucks area there are fifteen. Entry into the Guide is in recognition of the quality of the real ale served in the pub.
In the evening of the 26th the branch hosted an event to launch the Guide at the Bell and Bear in Emberton, and to congratulate the landlords and landladies who have been successful.
The names of the pubs are as follows :
Station Tavern, Woburn Sands
Nags Head, Great Linford
MK Biergarten, Wolverton
Ship Ashore, Willen
Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton
Ousebank House, Newport Pagnell
Green Man, Mursley
Mitre, Buckingham
Stratton Arms, Turweston
Bell and Bear, Emberton
Frog and Nightgown, Newport Pagnell
Conservative Club, Stony Stratford
Victoria Inn, Bradwell Village
The Lamb, Stoke Goldington
Blackened Sun, Stacey Bushes
