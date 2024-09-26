Good Beer Guide pubs announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Campaign For Real Ale has published the 2025 Good Beer Guide.

The names of the pubs that have made it into the 2025 Good Beer Guide have been announced and in the Milton Keynes and North Bucks area there are fifteen. Entry into the Guide is in recognition of the quality of the real ale served in the pub.

In the evening of the 26th the branch hosted an event to launch the Guide at the Bell and Bear in Emberton, and to congratulate the landlords and landladies who have been successful.

The names of the pubs are as follows :

The Mitre in Buckingham, one of the local listings in the 2025 Good Beer Guide

Station Tavern, Woburn Sands

Nags Head, Great Linford

MK Biergarten, Wolverton

Ship Ashore, Willen

Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton

Ousebank House, Newport Pagnell

Green Man, Mursley

Mitre, Buckingham

Stratton Arms, Turweston

Bell and Bear, Emberton

Frog and Nightgown, Newport Pagnell

Conservative Club, Stony Stratford

Victoria Inn, Bradwell Village

The Lamb, Stoke Goldington

Blackened Sun, Stacey Bushes