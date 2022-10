Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 20 Milton Keynes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news all round.

Restaurants, cafes or canteens:

> Rated 5: Thai Modern at 315-325 Upper Fourth Street, Central Milton Keynes, rated on September 28

> Rated 5: Legend One Ltd at Unit 2a, 344 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, rated on September 26

> Rated 5: Trading as Akasaka Wolverton at 24 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on September 22

> Rated 5: Middleton Steakhouse & Grills at 434-434a Exchange House Cbx1, Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, rated on September 21

> Rated 5: The Barn at Secklow Gate, Central Milton Keynes, rated on September 21

> Rated 5: Top Deck Inn at Queensway House, 207-209 Queensway, Bletchley, rated on September 21

> Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Galley Lane, Little Brickhill, Milton Keynes; rated on September 20

> Rated 5: Banana Tree/What’s Your Katsu/Mimi’s Thai Kitchen at Brooklyn House, Unit 800 Holkham Walk, CMK, rated on September 16

> Rated 5: Brasserie Blanc at 301 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, rated on September 16

> Rated 5: Pret A Manger at Unit 4 Milton Keynes Station, 500 Eldergate, Milton Keynes; rated on September 14

> Rated 5: The Bogota Coffee Company at The Hub, 4 Rillaton Walk, Central Milton Keynes, rated on September 14

Pubs, bars or nightclubs:

> Rated 5: The Dolphin at 82 High Street, Newport Pagnell, rated on September 29

> Rated 5: The Green Man at High Street, Lavendon, rated on September 23

Takeaways:

> Rated 5: Chicken Village at 2a Albert Street, Bletchley, rated on September 30

> Rated 5: Peri Peri Original at 25 Stratford Road, Wolverton, rated on September 27

> Rated 5: The Crispy Duck at 18 High Street, Hanslope, rated on September 27

> Rated 5: Dragon Boat Chinese Takeaway at 8 Duncombe Street, Bletchley, rated on September 22

> Rated 5: Favorite Chicken at Unit C6, 4 Brooklands Road, Fen Street, Milton Keynes; rated on September 22

> Rated 5: Asia Wok Restaurant at 23a Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes; rated on September 21

