Grab a free pint in Milton Keynes pubs next week - but only if you know your footie lingo
All punters need to do is name a player that plays, or has played, in the false nine position to claim a free pint of the new False Nine beer.
The offer comes as it was revealed that almost three quarters of the nation have never heard of a false nine.
Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith is supporting the initiative and encouraging the nation to brush up on their football lingo after more than 20 million Brits also admitted to not knowing the offside rule.
The offer comes as a nationwide survey by Greene King Brewery reveals just how much Brits know about the beautiful game – with nearly one in five (18%) admitting they don’t know any football lingo at all.
Proving one of the most troublesome phrases, almost three in four Brits (74%) are unfamiliar with the modern false nine position, which has inspired Greene King’s brand-new False Nine golden ale, a 4% easy drinking beer – a perfect accompaniment for the football.
The false nine position refers to a striker who operates in a deeper role than usual, linking the play with the midfield to the wide areas or helping the team progress up the pitch.
To celebrate the launch of the new drink, Greene King will be giving away free pints of False Nine across 532 pubs nationwide, but only if punters can name a false nine player, including the top five voted for in the UK-wide survey.
Along with the false nine position, other gaps in footie knowledge include three in ten (30%) Brits admitting they don’t know the offside rule, meaning a whopping 20 million Brits will struggle to make sense of decisions while watching the football this summer.
Elsewhere, despite its constant controversy, over a third of Brits (36%) said they believe VAR is a benefit to football, yet just one in four (25%) said they understand how it worked, with 40% unable to say what it stands for (Video Assistant Referee).
Will Hemmings, Marketing Director for Brewing & Brands at Greene King, said: “We are delighted to launch our new False Nine beer, in perfect time for this summer’s football.
“All pub-goers need to do is give the name of a false nine player at the bar when purchasing the drink, then they can claim at no cost at all. We’re hoping this will give Brits the taste of False Nine ahead of the big games, meaning punters across the nation can enjoy the drink throughout the tournament as they toast to England and Scotland”
