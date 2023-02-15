Greedy Pizza is the big cheese with top marks as five Milton Keynes venues get new food hygiene ratings.

New ratings have been awarded to five MK establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Greedy Pizza in MK

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Of the five venues to get new ratings after inspections, The Greedy Pizza Ltd, at 79 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, came out on top with the maximum five out five score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other four venues all received four out of five scores including the following:

- The Swan Inn and Bistro at 12 High Street South, Olney, Milton Keynes after assessment on January 10.

Food hygiene ratings

- Selekt Chicken takeaway at 28 Highland Drive, Broughton, Milton Keynes after assessment on the same date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

- The Clocktower at 2 White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes after assessment on January 9.

- Ama Zing Zing at Unit 5 Mk1, 10 First Avenue, Bletchley, Milton Keynes after assessment on January 5.

FSA rating system explained:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Advertisement

Advertisement

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

Advertisement

Advertisement