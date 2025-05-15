The Blue Orchid Restaurant is one of a number of high quality restaurants around Milton Keynes offering alfresco dining.placeholder image
The Blue Orchid Restaurant is one of a number of high quality restaurants around Milton Keynes offering alfresco dining.

Here's 19 gems to enjoy alfresco the perfect alfresco dining in the Milton Keynes area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th May 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 17th May 2025, 09:17 BST
Great weather is on the way and we can once again start to enjoy the outdoor life.

And one of the many great things to do is of course eating a meal ‘alfresco’ and dreaming we’re in the south of France or Italy.

The term comes from the Italian "al fresco," meaning "in the fresh air" and is always a popular way to enjoy meals during pleasant weather.

But where should we go this spring and summer to take advantage of the warm weather? Here are some of the best places to enjoy alfresco dining around town, according to Google reviews left by diners.

We’d love to hear your favourite places to dine and why. Get involved and join the debate on our social media channels. (Restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.)

A family run village pub that offers a wide choice of beers, ales and spirits to accompany our British/Mediterranean menu. They have a large south facing garden with a children's play park and plenty of room for children to play. Rated: 4.7

1. The George pub, Little Brickhill

A family run village pub that offers a wide choice of beers, ales and spirits to accompany our British/Mediterranean menu. They have a large south facing garden with a children's play park and plenty of room for children to play. Rated: 4.7 Photo: The George

"What a lovely place, views are outstanding." - Rated: 4.6

2. The Old Red Lion, Ivy Ln, Lower Way, Great Brickhill

"What a lovely place, views are outstanding." - Rated: 4.6 Photo: Stock

Located in the heart of Milton Keynes' Theatre District, the newly opened Midsummer Tap is a bar and restaurant serving up delicious food and drink. Images. Rated: 4.5

3. Midsummer Tap, 1 Savoy Crescent, Milton Keynes

Located in the heart of Milton Keynes' Theatre District, the newly opened Midsummer Tap is a bar and restaurant serving up delicious food and drink. Images. Rated: 4.5 Photo: Stock

16th-century thatched pub with outside tables, offering unfussy Modern European menus and real ale. Rated:

4. The Cross Keys, 34 Newport Rd, Woolstone

16th-century thatched pub with outside tables, offering unfussy Modern European menus and real ale. Rated: Photo: Stock

