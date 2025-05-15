And one of the many great things to do is of course eating a meal ‘alfresco’ and dreaming we’re in the south of France or Italy.

The term comes from the Italian "al fresco," meaning "in the fresh air" and is always a popular way to enjoy meals during pleasant weather.

But where should we go this spring and summer to take advantage of the warm weather? Here are some of the best places to enjoy alfresco dining around town, according to Google reviews left by diners.

We’d love to hear your favourite places to dine and why. Get involved and join the debate on our social media channels. (Restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.)

1 . The George pub, Little Brickhill A family run village pub that offers a wide choice of beers, ales and spirits to accompany our British/Mediterranean menu. They have a large south facing garden with a children's play park and plenty of room for children to play. Rated: 4.7 Photo: The George Photo Sales

2 . The Old Red Lion, Ivy Ln, Lower Way, Great Brickhill "What a lovely place, views are outstanding." - Rated: 4.6 Photo: Stock Photo Sales

3 . Midsummer Tap, 1 Savoy Crescent, Milton Keynes Located in the heart of Milton Keynes' Theatre District, the newly opened Midsummer Tap is a bar and restaurant serving up delicious food and drink. Images. Rated: 4.5 Photo: Stock Photo Sales