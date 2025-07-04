Even more so now the weather is turning and it’s a little nicer being inside than outside.

And, for me, it seems just way nicer if the venue is a traditional old-school pub rather than a generic chain pub – there’s just something more charming about the place

Fortunately MK – and the wider area – is place with plenty of classic ‘old-school’ pubs.

There are classics from every era, from the 16th Century through to the 1930s. There’s even one establishment that served it’s first drinks all the way back in 1593.

So join us as we take a trip down memory lane with us as we look at some of the classic old-school pubs still part of MK’s pub culture.

1 . The Navigation Inn, Thrupp Wharf Dating back to 1822, The Navigation Inn in Cosgrove overlooks the Grand Union Canal and surrounding countryside. Once bordered by a wharf yard, corn warehouses, a coach house, Brewhouse and numerous other buildings, this Victorian inn has been carefully restored and extended to create a destination venue with an extensive lounge and bar area,

2 . The Old Red Lion, Great Brickhill This pub has a history stretching back to the 16th century. It is also a lovely old country pub with stunning views from its garden over the valley and beyond.

3 . The Wavendon Arms The Wavendon Arms in Milton Keynes has a history that can be traced back to 1753, with the current building likely dating back to the mid-19th century. While the pub building itself is not as old as the village of Wavendon, the pub has been a fixture in the area for a significant amount of time.

4 . The Cross Keys, Woolstone Dating back to 1560. the thatched pub has outside tables and offers an unfussy Modern European menus and real ale.