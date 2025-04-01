With temperatures set to hit 30c on Saturday (21 June) the only place to spend the weekend is outside in the sunshine.

And what better way to do that than in a relaxing pub garden with a beverage of your choice.

Luckily it’s something Milton Keynes is blessed with, with these pubs said to have some of the best beer gardens across the area.

These venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

1 . The Old Red Lion, Great Brickhill "Friendly staff and lovely shaded beer garden and dog friendly. Perfect for a summer lunch with family and friends." - Rated: 4.6 (468 reviews) Photo: The Old Red Lion Photo Sales

2 . The Barley Mow, Cosgrove "Lovely pint in the garden after a nice walk along the canal and river." -Rated: 4.5 (925 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Cross Keys, Woolstone 16th-century thatched pub with outside tables, offering unfussy Modern European menus and real ale. Rated: 4.7 (1,900 reviews) Photo: The Cross Keys Photo Sales