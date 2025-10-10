Historic Milton Keynes pub dating back to the 1300s is set for six-figure renovation upgrade

One of the most historic pubs in Milton Keynes is set to begin a six-figure renovation with sleek décor and a garden transformation.

The Ye Olde Swan pub in Woughton on the Green is set to reopen with an improved look and feel following a six-figure investment.

The venue will temporarily close from Monday, October 13 while renovations take place.

The upgraded venue is set to reopen its doors in November.

Ye Olde Swan pub is closing temporarily for a six-figure upgrade.

The investment will refresh the pub’s interior, with comfortable new furniture, sleek décor and an extended bar area to provide customers with enhanced drinking and dining experiences.

Ye Olde Swan’s garden will be transformed with new furniture, lighting and over 100 additional seats.

The enhancements will create a spacious outdoor area for guests to enjoy a range of food and drinks while soaking up the scenery.

The charming Chef and Brewer pub is part of the pub company and brewer Greene King.

The Ye Olde Swan pub building dates back around 700 years to the 1300s, evolving from a property known as "Kings" with a brewhouse in the 1500s to the "Swan" inn by 1635.

The building is largely 16th and 17th century, and it was notably damaged by two fires in 1970 and 2011, but was rebuilt and restored after each event. It remains a central part of the Woughton-on-the-Green community and was listed as an Asset of Community Value in 2019.

Ye Olde Swan, Milton Keynes, fact file:

1300s: The earliest record of the property is in a ledger book as belonging to John King.

1584: The property was known as "Kings" and included a brewhouse.

1635: The property became known as "The Swan".

19th century: The building was extended with the addition of East and West wings.

1970: A significant fire damaged the building, destroying its thatch, but it was restored.

2011: The pub suffered another fire on December 7, causing similar damage to the 1970 event.

2012: The pub was fully restored and re-opened to the public on November 23.

2019: The local council listed the pub as an Asset of Community Value, a decision that gives the community a chance to bid if the owner decides to sell.