Historic pub in 'idyllic' countryside location near Milton Keynes seeks new ownership

A historic pub located just over five miles from Milton Keynes in a picturesque countryside location is up for sale

The Lowndes Arms which was established way back in the 17th century has been put on the market.

The pub located in Whaddon is currently owned by Daniel Barry, who currently oversees operations at the bar on a part-time basis.

This pub is new on the market

Daniel has managed the business since 2015 and bought the property in 2019, he now wants to take a step back.

Anthony Meadowcroft, director at Charles Louis Commercial Agents said “I am delighted Daniel chose Charles Louis to find a buyer for The Lowndes Arms. It’s a charming property and freehold pubs are one of our growing sectors of demand, so I am confident of doing a brilliant job for them.”

“It’s in an idyllic country village position. Being short distances from the likes of Bletchley and Milton Keynes, running at its full potential can enjoy a great mixture of local custom, along with cementing itself a destination gastropub and offering overnight stays with the serviced accommodation outbuildings offered as part of the sale.”

“My client isn’t involved on a day-to-day basis so an owner-manager could be a great fit, it would also be really well-suited to an investor or an existing leisure business looking for a strategic bolt-on acquisition, also the fact there is no goodwill premiums along with the sale, residential options could be considered, subject to planning permissions.”

The view from the pub located next to Milton Keynes

“There is scope to extend the dining options to accommodate more customers, and also to introduce private function hire and deliveries, so I expect a lot of interest.

"With the size of the premises and wonderful views to the rear, I highly recommend viewing in person to fully appreciate the opportunity.”