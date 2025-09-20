Holly’s Kitchen: I made a frittata for the first time - and it was a surprising success

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Watch as I attempt to make a popular brunch dish at home 🥧

In my video series Holly’s Kitchen, I am attempting to make my favourite dishes from beloved global cuisines - as a self-confessed terrible cook.

For this episode, I focus on brunch dishes. Going for brunch is one of my absolute favourite past-times, for not only the delicious plates but also the social aspect.

You can watch as I try to make a brunch dish at home, choosing to make a frittata.

To end the show, I take on a brunch food quiz. See how many points you can score!

Watch the video above to find out how I handle taking on a classic brunch dish.

