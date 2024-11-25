Food trends can start on social media 📱

Social media trends can influence what foods we eat

2025 food trends may include ‘girl dinner’, nostalgia and immunity boosting

People could be drinking less alcohol in the new year

Social media really is feeding our eating habits – with almost half of meal choices being driven by what we’ve seen online.

When a TikToker or influencer gets creative with a frozen tomato or sliced cucumber, sales soar. Just Eat orders of cucumbers doubled this year and demand for Co-op salad tomatoes on the site were up by 103% - thanks to the viral tomato toast.

And despite the trend for cleaner, leaner eating, the announcement earlier this year that Oasis were reuniting led to a yearning for Britcore, with Greggs sausage rolls became the biggest selling lunchtime item on Just Eat. The craving for nostalgic food is set to continue into the New Year, with Brits seeking a comforting ‘hug’ in the form of Jam Roly Polys, Black Forest Gateaux and Jaffa Cakes.

The online food delivery company has compiled its Food Trends Report for 2024 and what they expect to be in demand for 2025 with food futurologist Dr Morgaine Gaye predicting 'What's Hot' and 'What's Not' for the year ahead.

The report reveals this year's eating habits are heavily influenced by TikTok, with half of the 2,000 Brits surveyed (49%) admitting their meals are swayed by what they see online. More than half (55%) even confessed to buying specific groceries after seeing influencers talking about them on social media.

Despite 281 million TikTok food videos being tagged as Vegan, it might still come as a surprise that 64% of orders on Just Eat are now vegan or vegetarian. Greggs’ vegan sausage roll, McDonald’s McPlant Burger, and KFC’s vegan burger are amongst the most popular orders.

While less than one in 10 of us (5%) are fully-fledged herbivores, a quarter (25%) of women have admitted to trying a ‘flexitarian’ lifestyle, ordering meat-free options where they can.

Social feedia: How online influences the way we eat (Photo: IMAGO Images / Cover Images) | IMAGO/Pond5 Images

In fact, Dr Gaye predicts that next year’s eating trends will be leaner and cleaner – apart from the odd ‘little treat’ in the form of coffee, pastries and bubble tea - two thirds (62%) of those polled said they are trying to eat cleaner, rising to 69% in Bristol and Liverpool.

Immunity boosting foods will be big next year, with extra healthy ingredients being added to yoghurts and smoothies and fruit shots. Alcohol consumption will continue to decline in the under 40’s and decadent desserts will be frowned upon as excessive and wasteful.

Dr Gaye said: “2025 is going to be a time to protect ourselves mentally, emotionally and spiritually. The main themes for the year ahead will revolve around wellness, as we lean into self-care and new ways to bring back nostalgic items from the past. We can expect to be eating smaller meals more often with a focus on making the everyday more luxe. As ever, we will get inspiration from the digital and share our own food-finds and aspirations through social platforms”.Claire Pointon, UK & Ireland Managing Director at Just Eat, says: “The launch of our Food Trends Reports perfectly sums up what people have been craving and ordering from us this year. From poke bowls to sausage rolls, our customers can be confident that Just Eat can deliver whatever craving the latest trends are serving up.”

So what does this mean for the year ahead? Dr Morgaine Gaye, Food Futurologist, unearths what we can expect to see - and eat - in 2025 and beyond:

2025’s Takeaway Trend Barometer

Hot

1. Girl Dinner 2.0: Also called "Girl Dinner Deluxe" or "Fancy Girl Dinner", this has emerged as an evolution of the original Girl Dinner trend. The new version maintains the casual, snacky nature but with more sophisticated ingredients and aesthetically pleasing presentation - a more intentional, treat-yourself approach; often presented as self-care rather than just a thrown-together meal. Think beautiful small bowls of artisanal nibbles, olives, gourmet cheeses, premium crackers and luxury deli finds.

2. The nostalgia continues: Making the old new again will be a hit in 2025. The news agenda has been heavy in 2024, and nostalgia gives us the familiar ‘hug’ of the illusionary ‘good times’! We will see a revival of traditional puddings and biscuits with a modern twist. Think Black Forest Gateaux, Jam Roly Poly and Jaffa Cakes, as well as heritage recipes with local ingredients being revived such as gooseberries, cobnuts and black pudding.

3. Immunity: Foods ‘with added protein’ were all the rage in 2024, but next year our priority will be our immune status and how resilient we are to deal with what’s coming. From yoghurts and smoothies to sweet treats and ginger shots, immune-boosting ingredients will be promoted in everything.

Not

1. Less is more: We’ve already seen the demise of the 3 meals a day as we opt for afternoon pick-me-ups, on-the-go snacks, and ‘girl dinner’, and in 2025 we will also see the decline of big meals. The grazing trend of eating little and often, seems to be a growing cultural preference. Smaller quality meals will be more desirable than super-sized consumption.

2. Bye-bye booze: Alcohol is becoming less popular with each generation, so we expect to see the continued rise of non-alcoholic botanicals, non-seccos and alcohol-free alternatives. Goodbye to big, boozy events for freshers and the under-40s!

3. Demure desserts: Gone are the days of elaborate cakes and desserts, from sky-high scoops of ice cream to decadent chocolate puddings. With decreasing social media appeal, consumers are shifting towards more sustainable, and less wasteful, presentations. Quality is overtaking spectacle.

