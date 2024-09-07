This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It's cocktail o'clock 🍹

Follow these eight easy steps to the perfect Sex on the Beach cocktail

All ingredients are easy to find and affordable - such as peach schnapps and orange juice

Sex on the Beach is one of the most popular cocktail choices

I love a cocktail (or three). On most weekends, you can find me in a cocktail bar sipping on my favourite tipples, or finding a new concoction to try.

When enjoying a drink from home, I always crave a cocktail but worry my own version will never be as delicious as the one’s created by the mixologists of my favourite bars.

Well, I finally decided to have a go at making one of my favourite cocktails - a Sex on the Beach - from home, and it turned out to be not only very easy to make but just as tasty as one from a cocktail bar.

Here is a step by step guide to how to make a Sex on the Beach cocktail from home.

How to make the perfect Sex on the Beach cocktail at home (Photo: Holly Allton) | Holly Allton

What you will need:

Peach Schnapps

Vodka

Orange Juice

Cranberry Juice

Cubes of ice

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail glass

I used:

Imperial Vodka (£6.50 from Morrisons)

I used my own cocktail shaker and cocktail glass, which are both now unavailable to buy, however you can find similar products from Amazon and other retailers.

How to make:

Step 1: Put a few blocks of ice into your cocktail shaker

Step 2: Pour the peach schnapps in

Step 3: Pour the vodka in

Step 4: Pour the orange juice in

Step 5: Pour the cranberry juice in

Step 6: Shake it up!

Step 7: Add a few blocks of ice to your cocktail glass

Final step: Pour your Sex on the Beach into your glass and enjoy!

To make this process as simple as possible, I didn’t measure any of the ingredients before pouring but made sure to have a larger quantity of juice than alcohol, due to personal preference.

The result was a cocktail-bar worthy version of Sex on the Beach, and it was incredibly easy to make!

