In pictures: Glorious sunshine brings out the crowds for Food and Craft Market in Milton Keynes

Glorious sunshine on Saturday contributed to the success of Bletchley's Food and Craft Market which showcased local produce and wares at Stanier Square, Queensway.

Crowds turned out to support the popular event organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council which is looking at ways of promoting the town centre and local businesses.

The event attracted around 30 varied stalls including The Coffee Boutique, Fold Me Close Pizza, A Vegetative State, Abruzzo Truffles and many more.

Rebekah from The Coffee Boutique, said: ‘We were really excited to attend Bletchley Food and Craft Market and hope this is the start of a regular event where local people can support local businesses.

Cllr Ethaniel Kelly-Wilson, town council chair, said: “The town council was delighted to being another event to Bletchley town centre. It is a great opportunity to help support the high street, local independent businesses and is a taster of what is to come in the future. We were excited to bring this event to the community.

"This market is part of a larger project to promote and support our town centre and will be one of many events planned in 2022. With funding from Milton Keynes Council aimed at supporting local high streets and the reopening of town centres following Covid restrictions, the council is hopeful that bringing food, drink and independent crafters to Bletchley town centre gave the local community a great event for everyone to enjoy.

"The town council are committed to bringing positive change to the town centre and local support is imperative for these events to thrive."

Photographs by Jane Russell

