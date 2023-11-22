Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes announces 'Help the Homeless' project

"We believe in the power of giving”

An Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes has announced an initiative to help rough sleepers in the city over the festive period.

Maaya Indian Kitchen and Bar has confirmed a project called ‘Help the Homeless’ which will allow customers to help those in need.

Maaya invites everyone to participate by purchasing a voucher at the restaurant that will go towards helping a homeless person.

Maaya in Milton Keynes

These vouchers will then be distributed to individuals experiencing homelessness. When redeemed, Maaya will exchange the voucher for one of its lunch pots, originally valued at £6.50.

It is hoped that the initiative will provide warm meals and a moment of care to those who are less fortunate, especially during the holiday season. This project is scheduled to run until New Year’s Eve.

"We believe in the power of giving and the importance of supporting our community, especially during this time of year," said Mo Abdul, Co-Owner at Maaya. "This is our way of making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most. We invite everyone to join us in spreading joy and kindness."

Recently, Maaya won the Best Asian Restaurant of the year at the MK Food and Leisure Awards.

Last year, the restaurant located in The Hub, was up for Overall Best Restaurant in the entire country. It has also previously received that honour as awarded by the English Curry Awards.