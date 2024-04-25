Indian restaurant prepares to serve up special Love MK Day lunch with a difference
and live on Freeview channel 276
Foodies in Milton Keynes are being offered a pay-what-you-like lunch at an Indian restaurant to mark Love MK Day.
Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar, in The Hub in the heart of Milton Keynes, has announced a special pay-what-you-like lunch event on Love MK Day, (May 2) from 12pm to 2.30pm.
During the event, customers who order a main dish from the restaurant's new lunch menu can decide the price they want to pay for their meal. The approach allows guests to contribute to their means, as well as show appreciation for the culinary dishes provided by the chefs.
The restaurant has also pledged to donate 10 per cent of proceeds raised during the event to the MK Food Bank, which provides emergency food parcels to support vulnerable members of the community. Maaya has further committed to quadrupling the raised amount, ensuring that every pound goes even further to help those in need.
Mo Abdul, co-owner at Maaya, explained the restaurant wanted to make a meaningful difference.
He said: "At Maaya, we believe in the power of food to bring people together and make a positive difference in our community.
"Love MK Day provides a wonderful opportunity for us to express our gratitude to our customers while supporting a worthy cause like the MK Food Bank. We are thrilled to invite our customers to join us for this special event and contribute to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others."