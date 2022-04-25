Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop to pop up at Silverstone

Set up in 2020 by petrolhead TV personality Jeremy Clarkson on Amazon Prime’s popular Clarkson’s Farm, the shop has achieved cult status, drawing huge crowds to the Cotswolds.As well as selling products such as eggs, potatoes, flour and ‘bee juice’ (honey) all produced on Diddly Squat Farm, the little barn near Chipping Norton also offers Clarkson’s new Hawkstone beer.

These products will be be available at Diddly Squat’s first- ever pop-up outlet at The Classic over the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 26 to 28), along with a range of branded merchandise featuring the show’s Lamborghini tractor with a flaming exhaust pipe, Jeremy Clarkson’s partner, Lisa Hogan, who has become the driving force behind the shop’s success, said: “Jeremy is well known now in both the motoring and farming worlds, so where better for us to pop up than within the new Foodie Fest at The Classic.”

Having moved from its traditional date after the Grand Prix in July to the new bank holiday date at the end of summer, this year’s festival will offer more family entertainment.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop is coming to he Silverstone Classic

The Foodie Fest – featuring the Diddly Squat Farm pop-up shop – is one of the new additions, showcasing the best of locally sourced fare under the festival’s Best of British banner.

It will also include cooking demonstrations and Q&A sessions with celebrity chefs on the Silverstone Kitchen Live stage and a bookable option to join drinks masterclasses in the Tasting Tent.“We really wanted to introduce the Foodie Fest with a bang and it’s a real honour for us to have the amazing Diddly Squat Farm Shop as our centrepiece,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events.

“Quite apart from Jeremy’s reputation as a champion among petrolheads, his wonderfully entertaining and insightful new Clarkson’s Farm show has made him a champion among the farming fraternity, too.

"So we couldn’t have dreamt anything better than having the Diddly Squat Farm Pop-Up Shop on pole position in our new Foodie Fest at the Classic.”Full details of tickets for The Classic 2022 at Silverstone can be found at www.silverstone.co.uk/events/the-classic

Jeremy Clarkson at the Diddly Squat Farm Shop