KFC: Zinger Double Down competition launched for eagle-eyed fans
- KFC has announced that it will be giving away free vouchers to fans
- The competition celebrates the relaunch of the Zinger Double Down
- Fans have demanded the Zinger Double Down to be a permanent menu item
Following the relaunch of the Zinger Double Down, KFC has announced an exciting competition for fans of the spicy burger.
The iconic bunless burger made a return to KFC’s menu after a five-year wait, with a new and improved recipe.
The Zinger Double Down features two crispy Zinger chicken fillets, cheese, Supercharger Mayo and a golden hashbrown.
Sadly, the Zinger Double Down is only available for a limited time and fans have been pleading with KFC to make it a permanent feature on its menu.
While KFC has not confirmed whether the Zinger Double Down will stay for good, they have announced an exciting competition where fans can receive one for free.
The competition gives fans the chance to win a £10 KFC voucher - which will entitle them to purchase a free Zinger Double Down.
The competition which will begin on Monday March 3 and will run until Sunday March 9, will involve customers replying to a KFC social media post.
At 11:11AM everyday, the first 11 people to reply “Zinger Double Down’ to KFC’s social media story will win the £10 voucher. To enter, please follow KFC’s Instagram or TikTok profile.
For more information on the Zinger Double Down and other items on the KFC menu, please visit its website.
