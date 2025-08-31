Local content creator sparks viral success for Milton Keynes oriental café

Darren tucking in to his favourite dish, Crispy Chilli Beef. Credit: Darren Ryan

Local content creator Darren Ryan has caused a huge stir on social media after his recent video highlighting Mii & U Oriental Café in Milton Keynes went viral. The video, part of Darren’s “Hidden Gems in Milton Keynes” series, has racked up over 1 million views on Instagram and more than 160,000 views on TikTok bringing unprecedented attention to the family-run café.

Since the post, Mii & U Oriental has experienced a dramatic surge in footfall. Customers have reported long queues stretching beyond the car park, waits of over three hours for a table, and even the café being unable to accept phone orders due to overwhelming demand. One viral comment read: “The queues are beyond the car park and causing tail backs, they can’t take phone orders anymore and the wait to sit in is over 3 hours!”

The café even sold out of their popular Crispy Chilli Beef, the very dish Darren ordered in the video.

Darren, who is passionate about supporting independent and family-run businesses, said: “I love supporting local family businesses and knowing that my video has helped raise more awareness makes me very happy. It’s amazing to hear that their business is booming and it just goes to show the power of social media.”

The response has also been overwhelmingly positive from both locals and visitors outside the area, many of whom praised Darren for spotlighting such a fantastic “hidden gem.”

This viral success highlights not only the café’s popularity but also the influence of creators like Darren Ryan in championing local businesses and driving real-world impact through digital storytelling.

The full video can be seen on Instagram - @darrendryan And on TikTok - @dazzaryan