Maaya announced as Best Indian Restaurant in Milton Keynes 2024

By Leigh StrathearnContributor
Published 7th Jun 2024, 09:43 BST
This week, Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar was crowned as the Best Indian Restaurant in Milton Keynes 2024 in the Global 100 Awards, hosted by KMH Media Group.

It comes just months after Maaya scooped the Best Asian Restaurant in Milton Keynes 2023 Award at the Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards – for the second year in a row.

Judges selected the restaurant for its outstanding food quality, excellent customer service and its support of local charities and causes.

Mo Abdul, joint owner and manager said: “This is fantastic news. Our priority every day is providing excellent food and exceptional customer service, so being recognized again so soon is incredibly uplifting. It shows that all our hard work is paying off!

The restaurant industry is facing tough times, with many beloved establishments closing down across the UK. We strive to go above and beyond to encourage people to support local, independent businesses. Congratulations to the entire Maaya team – you’ve made us proud!”

Maaya will be showing the England games during the Euro Football Tournament on a big screen and is free for all diners to enjoy. The first game is on Father’s Day – Sunday 16 June.

To find out more about Maaya, visit www.maayamiltonkeynes.com

