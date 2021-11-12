Maaya Indian Kitchen in Milton Keynes shortlisted for the ‘Curry Oscars’

The Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar has been shortlisted for the British Curry Awards 2021 on the back of its recent success at the English Curry Awards.

This is the third year Maaya, an independent restaurant based at The Hub, Milton Keynes, has been shortlisted for the most prestigious Indian restaurant awards in the UK.

The glitzy event, to be held on November 29 at Battersea Park Evolution, acknowledges people whose talent and hard work have made the industry so successful. It is the biggest ceremony in the world hospitality sector with the event covered Internationally, broadcasting to more than 310 million households, in more than 100 countries in the world.

The team at Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar at The Hub, Milton Keynes

Recently a team of reporters visited Maaya in Milton Keynes, to film the restaurant, and interview the restaurant manager, Mo Abdul.