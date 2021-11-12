Maaya Indian Kitchen in Milton Keynes shortlisted for the ‘Curry Oscars’
Restaurant hoping to equal recent success at recent English Curry Awards
The Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar has been shortlisted for the British Curry Awards 2021 on the back of its recent success at the English Curry Awards.
This is the third year Maaya, an independent restaurant based at The Hub, Milton Keynes, has been shortlisted for the most prestigious Indian restaurant awards in the UK.
The glitzy event, to be held on November 29 at Battersea Park Evolution, acknowledges people whose talent and hard work have made the industry so successful. It is the biggest ceremony in the world hospitality sector with the event covered Internationally, broadcasting to more than 310 million households, in more than 100 countries in the world.
Recently a team of reporters visited Maaya in Milton Keynes, to film the restaurant, and interview the restaurant manager, Mo Abdul.
“We will keep our fingers crossed and look forward to attending the event in November, said Mo. He added: “We are so grateful to everyone for their support, we need this right now as the hospitality industry goes from one struggle to the next. It is hard for us and our neighbours so public support has never been more needed and appreciated. Thank you.”