Marco Pierre White launches Autumn menus in Milton Keynes

Famed chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White is to launch two, brand-new Autumn menus at his Milton Keynes-based restaurants.

The only venues in the region that have menus created by the one regarded by many as being the greatest British chef of all time, they use ingredients that are in season and include dishes that are perfectly suited to the time of year.

Available at his Steakhouse Bar & Grill at Stadium MK and New York Italian on Saxon Gate West, the menus include a range of ‘Seasonal Specials’ as well as a ‘1961 Prix Fixe’ which pays homage to Marco’s birth year and offer exceptional value for money.

Delivering perfectly balanced flavour combinations, the new Autumn dishes sit alongside the range of classic à la carte dishes which feature all the hallmarks of menus that was worked on by Pierre White earlier in the year.

Classic moules marinière at Marco Pierre White's Milton Keynes restaurants.

Nuala Warr, food and beverage manager at Marco’s New York Italian on Saxon Gate West said: “It’s always exciting to launch a new seasonal menu and this is right up there as being one of the best yet.

“Also, I can’t stress enough the fact that this menu is 100 per cent Marco Pierre White. He spends days with our executive head chef, Jason Everett, going through dish ideas and cooking them to see if they work, so it’s as close as anyone will get to having your meal cooked by the great man himself.

“Plus, the chance to enjoy two dishes for just £19.61 off the ‘1961 Prix Fixe’ is superb value for money.”

Depending on which venue guests visit on the ‘Seasonal Specials’ starters include a Balmoral Game Pie, Baked Camembert, Butternut Squash Velouté, Moules Marinière and Antipasti of Cured Meats. For main guests can choose from Roast Cod with Lentils & Pancetta, Pan Fried Venison, Wheeler’s Fish Pie and Aubergine Parmigiana.

Meanwhile on the ‘1961 Prix Fixe’ starters include Beetroot & Goat’s Cheese Salad, Classic Moules Marinière and Butternut Squash Velouté or Zucchini Fritti. For mains dishes include Butcher’s Steak, Pea & Shallot Mini Ravioli, Roasted Pork Loin, Steak Frites, Margherita Sourdough Pizza or Mixed Mediterranean Vegetable Mini Ravioli.

Andrew Slann, operations manager at the Steakhouse Bar & Grill at Stadium MK added: “There are some fabulous new dishes to try out. Of course, we’ll still be serving our popular range of starters, signature and classic steaks and main courses plus desserts so there is something for all palates and budgets.

“We now look forward to welcoming guests new and old and to show them what affordable glamour is all about.”