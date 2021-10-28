Milton Keynes bar and club handed new food hygiene rating

A Milton Keynes drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Ousebank House, a bar/club in Ousebank Street, Newport Pagnell, was given the score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 129 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 101 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Of Milton Keynes's 217 takeaways with ratings, 151 (70%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating

A Milton Keynes restaurant also assessed recently has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Patisserie Valerie, located at 13/14 Deer Walk, Central Milton Keynes, was given the score after assessment on September 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 371 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

A Milton Keynes takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Moores Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 1 Maida Vale, Monkston Park, Milton Keynes was given the score after assessment on September 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.