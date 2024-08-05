Milton Keynes Brasserie launches August ‘Prix Fixe’ in collaboration with Mirabeau and Fever-Tree

Brasserie Blanc continue collaboration with drinks partners and invite guests to sample their seasonal set menu alongside a complimentary Rosé Spritz

As they launch their August ‘Prix Fixe’ menu, Brasserie Blanc in Milton Keynes will continue their partnership with Mirabeau and Fever-Tree to give guests a taste of summer. Rated a three star business by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, their monthly changing lunch menus are just one of the many ways the restaurants champion seasonality.

The August Prix Fixe menu, launching today, will not only showcase some of the season’s best produce with a tasty, fixed price lunch menu, but will see guests enjoying a complimentary glass of Mirabeau Rosé Spritz alongside their meal throughout August.

The Fever-Tree x Mirabeau Rosé Spritz is born from a blend of Fever-Tree’s raspberry and orange blossom soda and Mirabeau’s Forever Summer rosé wine.

The August Prix Fixe menu at Brasserie Blanc

During Prix Fixe, served Monday to Friday from 12-6pm, diners can enjoy 2 courses for £18.50 or 3 courses for £23.50.

As usual, Brasserie Blanc - a collection of atmospheric Brasseries - are dishing up an array of seasonal delights and profiling one particular ingredient.

This month it’s the turn of the apricot, the sweet fruit starring in the spiced chicken and apricot tagine with almond and pistachio couscous and a tantalising apricot fool for dessert. Grown in Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur and of the Rougecot variety, this surprisingly red coloured apricot has an exceptional flavour that is sure to get those taste buds tingling.

This isn’t the only thing guests can sink their teeth into at Brasserie Blanc, from Happy Hour every weekday from 5-7pm, Wednesday Steak Nights, Sunday roasts with bottomless trimmings, the brasseries are always brimming with activity.

A complimentary glass of Mirabeau Rosé Spritz

A spokesperson for the Brasserie said: 'We're delighted to continue sharing a complimentary glass of this exciting collaboration. Light, sparkling and aromatic, this Rosé Spritz is ideal for easy summer drinking, with a taste that transports you straight to the Mediterranean and only 8% ABV.'

For more information on Brasserie Blanc visit https://brasserieblanc.com.