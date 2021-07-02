Milton Keynes pub changes name to 'It's Coming Rome' for England-Ukraine clash

The Broughton Hungry Horse pub in Milton Keynes has changed its name to ‘It’s Coming Rome ahead of tomorrow's (July 3) England-Ukraine game.

On Saturday night, kicking-off at 8pm, England face Ukraine in a Euro 2020 quarter-final at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

That was enough reason for one pub in Milton Keynes to load up the pun gun and undergo an 'Italian makeover' in celebration.

It's coming Rome

The Italian Embassy states that England fans with a ticket will not be admitted into the stadium on Saturday, if they've been in the UK in the past 14 days.

Which led to the Hungry Horse pub staff deciding to try and bring Rome to the England fans in Milton Keynes instead.

Alongside the name change, the pub has donned full Italian décor complete with flag bunting, chef hats, staff aprons branded with the ‘It’s Coming Rome’ slogan, and Italian music playing throughout the pub. Punters visiting the pub to watch the highly anticipated game will be able to immerse themselves in the Italian-themed atmosphere.

The pub will be renaming one of its ales to ‘It’s Coming Rome’ in the run up to Saturday’s game for customers to enjoy exclusively at the pub, which is part of the Greene King pub company.

Mark Fitzsimon, general manager at The Broughton, said: “Saturday’s match is a huge game for England fans. With supporters unable to watch live in Rome, we want to bring the atmosphere directly to the pub, getting our customers in the mood with our Italian makeover!

“Greene King is the home – or Rome – of pub sport and we’re all buzzing to bring the feeling of being at the stadium on Saturday to our pub. It’s going to be an incredible and memorable evening so if you can’t be there, be here. Come on England, it’s coming Rome!”