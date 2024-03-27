Milton Keynes restaurant Namji scoops hat-trick of wins at national awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Namji Restaurant has swept the board at the eighth annual Asian Food & Restaurant Awards (AFRA) for the third year running.

The Punjabi eatery, which has branches in Xscape in Central Milton Keynes and in Wolverton, took a hat-trick of awards, including Best Restaurant in Buckinghamshire.

Owner Naseem Khan also retained her title of the UK's Curry Queen: “To say I am thrilled is something of an understatement,” she smiled. “It is such a hotly contested award and I was over the moon to receive the title the first time around. When it was announced I had been awarded it again? I was staggered.

“The past 12 months have been as challenging as they have been rewarding, and I take nothing for granted. Both the restaurant award and the Curry Queen title prove that we are doing right by our customers – and that is always at the forefront of everything I do, and every dish I cook,” she said.

“Namji is a family business, with a truly dedicated team of staff and this success isn't my success, it is very much our success,” Naseem added.

The awards night also shone a light on rising stars in the industry, and Naseem's son Adi took home the trophy for Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

“Adi has worked so hard to learn his craft and shares my passion. Adi shares the business running with me, and I know that the business is in safe hands, but it was wonderful for him to get official recognition for all of his hard work,” Naseem said.

“At Namji, food is a celebration, and we look forward to celebrating with more members of the Milton Keynes community. You will always receive a warm welcome and a meal to tease the taste buds and leave you satisfied. But don't take our word for it – take those of the AFRA,” Naseem urged. “We look forward to serving you the best Punjabi cuisine in the region.”