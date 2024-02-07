Milton Keynes Slimming World consultant honoured for 29 years in her role
Ann Hancock who runs a Slimming World group at Shenley Brook End is celebrating 29 years in her role after taking over the group in 1995.
The consultant was recently invited to a VIP day at Slimming World’s headquarters with directors and colleagues who had completed over 25 years service.
Ann, who is proud to be part of a fabulous organisation, has achieved so many national awards in her career, including Group of the Year 6 times, numerous gold awards, winning 3 holidays and now receiving a Decades of Dedication for long service.
She was congratulated personally by Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.
Losing weight is no stranger to Ann who has lost nearly 3 stone herself.
She said: “At my group in Shenley Brook End, Tuesday’s at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.15pm, I offer support, advice and inspiration for weight loss with a great community feel.
"Its a generous Food Optimising Eating Plan with over 50 years success behind it.
“My job is so rewarding, within a couple of weeks members lives are changing and to be part of their journey to weight loss success is fantastic 29 years on.”
For more information on Ann’s group, people are invited to just come along or message for more information on: 07714037832.