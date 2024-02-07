Milton Keynes Slimming World consultant honoured for 29 years in her role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ann Hancock who runs a Slimming World group at Shenley Brook End is celebrating 29 years in her role after taking over the group in 1995.

The consultant was recently invited to a VIP day at Slimming World’s headquarters with directors and colleagues who had completed over 25 years service.

Ann, who is proud to be part of a fabulous organisation, has achieved so many national awards in her career, including Group of the Year 6 times, numerous gold awards, winning 3 holidays and now receiving a Decades of Dedication for long service.

She was congratulated personally by Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Losing weight is no stranger to Ann who has lost nearly 3 stone herself.

She said: “At my group in Shenley Brook End, Tuesday’s at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.15pm, I offer support, advice and inspiration for weight loss with a great community feel.

"Its a generous Food Optimising Eating Plan with over 50 years success behind it.

“My job is so rewarding, within a couple of weeks members lives are changing and to be part of their journey to weight loss success is fantastic 29 years on.”