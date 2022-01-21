Milton Keynes takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Milton Keynes takeaway has been handed a new four out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Starwok, a takeaway at 45 Singleton Drive, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes, was given the score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 229 takeaways with ratings, 161 (70%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.