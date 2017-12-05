53-54 Nelson Street, Aylesbury, MK18 1BT
Found in the old quarter of Buckingham, Nelson Street Restaurant has provided it's loyal customers with exceptional quality food since 2012. Using a modern take on traditional cooking methods, the essence of each dish on the menu has been enhanced so customers can experience the full flavours and take a culinary adventure centred on food.
01280 815556 | www.nelsonstreetrestaurant.co.uk
