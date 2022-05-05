New farm shop opening near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Opening on Friday, May 6, Moorgate Farm Shop will be selling a wide range of products, from fresh fruit and vegetables to pies, jams, meat, confectionery and a host of other goodies – all created by small artisan businesses from across Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.

It will be a change for owner Susan Gorst, who has until recently had a regular stall at the Odell’s Yard market in Stony Stratford on a Saturday, and she hopes the opening of the new store will give her a chance to share her passion with customers.

Susan said: “My aim is, and has always been, to provide good-quality food with a focus on animal welfare and sustainability.

Susan Gorst at Moorgate Farm Shop

"I want to showcase local and British-produced products from small, family-run independent businesses, and I feel it is important to support others with the same passion for fresh locally produced food as myself.”

She believes that the younger generation should be given the opportunity to understand where their food comes from and know about how it is produced.

Susan added: “It is also important that we reduce food miles to help to maintain a local sustainable future for our families.

"When buying from small, independent producers, you develop a trust with the person and a knowledge of the product you are buying, and this knowledge can then be passed on to the customer”

The creation of the shop has also been a family affair, as her son, Freddie, has been helping her get set up ahead of the opening day.

Susan said: “I’m well impressed with how it looks – he’s done a fantastic job.

"I’ve sourced most of the produce but he’s done all the manual work.

"The difference in the space is wonderful.”

The shop will be open from 9am to 4pm on Friday and 9am to 3pm on Saturday

Moorgate Farm Shop is at Moorgate Farm, Moorend Road, Potterspury NN12 7QG.