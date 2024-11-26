New festive delights launch in time for Christmas celebrations at Creams Cafe

Creams Cafe has introduced not one, but two exclusive Christmas desserts designed to bring warmth and indulgence to festive gatherings and family outings across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 19th November through 31st December, customers can treat themselves to Creams Café’s limited-edition festive offerings that embody the sweet and seasonal flavours of a cosy winter treat.

First on the festive menu is the perfectly wrapped Spiced Cranberry and White Chocolate Hot Pocket, priced at £7.45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decadent dessert combines a lightly spiced crepe pocket with a delicious blend of warm white chocolate and sweet cranberry sauce, dotted with pillowy marshmallows and a dusting of speculoos crumb. The finishing touch? An extra drizzle of white chocolate and a cranberry and mint ‘holly sprig’ - the perfect garnish to get into the festive spirit.

Creams Cafe's New Festive Treats

This winter-warming delight is the perfect ‘gift’ for Christmas, inviting customers to savour the season with loved ones in the warmth of Creams Café.

Additionally, the White Chocolate Melting Snowman Cookie Dough brings a playful twist. Available exclusively for dine-in at £7.45, this dessert features warm, gooey white chocolate cookie dough sprinkled with white chocolate curls and a dash of rainbow-coloured “snow” sprinkles. At the heart of the dish is a striking vanilla gelato snowman that melts over the warm cookie base, creating a mouth-watering and Instagram-worthy experience that is sure to delight children and adults alike.

Creams Café invites dessert lovers and holiday enthusiasts to make the most of the season with these unique and festive flavours. Available for a limited time only, the Christmas specials showcase the cozy, seasonal flavours that capture the spirit of the holidays.

Whether celebrating with family or friends, Creams Café’s delectable new treats provide the perfect excuse to gather and indulge in the festive atmosphere.